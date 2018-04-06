Key moments in life of disgraced ex-S. Korean leader

FILE - In this 1977 file photo, former South Korean President Park Chung-hee, right, and his daughter, Park Geun-hye, cast ballots in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison on bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other crimes over an explosive corruption scandal that removed her from office one year ago. It’s hard to imagine a more absolute fall for Park, the country’s first female president and a conservative icon. Yonhap via AP)