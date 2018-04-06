The Latest: Lavrov: Britain is defending the indefensible

Russian ambassador to the UK Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko speaks about the Salisbury incident, during a news conference at the Russian Embassy in London, Thursday April 5, 2018. Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. In response, more than two dozen Western allies including Britain, the U.S. and NATO have ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity. PA via AP Yui Mok