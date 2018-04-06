Hungary unveils memorial to crash that killed Polish leader

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, led, walks with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, the leader of Poland's ruling party, Law and Justice, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, during the inauguration of a memorial for the Smolensk plane crash, in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, April 6, 2018. The crash, in 2010, of a Polish government plane killed 96 people on board including Polands president Lech Kaczynski. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo