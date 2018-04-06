Woman mayor protests sumo sexism in off-ring speech at event

Tomoko Nakagawa, mayor of Takarazuka City, delivers a speech outside a sumo ring at a sumo exhibition in Takarazuka, western Japan Friday April 6, 2018. A female mayor in western Japan has protested sumo's male-only tradition in her speech she was forced to make outside of the ring _ unlike her male counterparts who go inside _ seeking a change. Kyodo News via AP Yoshihiko Imai