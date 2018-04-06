In Kashmir, 2 killings come amid tangles of fear and loyalty

In this April 6, 2018, photo, Abdul Gaffar displays the wounds he sustained while his son Manzoor Ahmed Bhat was being abducted, and later killed, by suspected militants at his residence in Hajin, about 38 kilometers

24 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. In Kashmir, the recent killings of two small-town men reflect the complicated reactions, tangled in fear and loyalty, that happen when accused informers are targeted by anti-India militants. Police say militants stormed two homes in the town of Hajin, dragging away the men and killing both. One was shot. The other, Manzoor Ahmed, was beheaded.