US official says North Korean leader ready to discuss nukes

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. A Trump administration official said Sunday, April 8, that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The official wasn't authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity. The meeting could occur as early as May. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo