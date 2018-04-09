Threats, innuendo in Israel questioning of Palestinian teen

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Palestinian Ahed Tamimi stands inside the Ofer military prison near Jerusalem. The family of Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi released a video during a press conference Monday, April 9, 2018, in which two male Israeli interrogators are seen threatening the then-16-year-old and commenting on her body, fair skin and "eyes of an angel." Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo