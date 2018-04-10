Dog bite prevention and awareness tips

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
Another harrowing road rage incident captured on video shows a suspect ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist in Sarasota, Fla. recently. A witness said that the motorist threw change at the biker, who is recovering from his injuries.
From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.
A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack.
A Florida couple was pulled over in Daytona Beach after a patrolling deputy noticed erratic driving. Later he found a stolen Amazon package containing dog treats as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
Deputies had their hands full when a homeowner found an 11-foot alligator taking a leisurely swim in a backyard swimming Sarasota County, Florida, pool. A professional gator trapper was called to help trap the animal and release it.
Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. The march was typical of many marches across the country demanding increased funding.
Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Houston, Texas. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected outside.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.