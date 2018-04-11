California joins Guard border mission, shuns Trump's message

The International border cuts through Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, right, and Nogales, Ariz., as seen Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from Nogales, Ariz. The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested to fight what he's called a crisis of migrant crossings and crime. Matt York AP Photo