Child's rape, killing in India mired in religious politics

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, students and others participate in a protest against the rape and murder of Asifa, an 8 year-old girl who was grazing her family's ponies on a chilly January day in the forests of the Himalayan foothills when she was kidnapped and her mutilated body found in the woods a week later, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Thousands of members of a radical Hindu group with links to the ruling party have marched to demand the release of six men accused in the repeated rape and murder of the Muslim girl inside a Hindu temple. Hundreds of Hindu lawyers have protested that the men, two of them police officers, are innocent. Dar Yasin AP Photo