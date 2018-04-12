Indonesia's Aceh to take caning indoors after backlash

FILE- In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, a Shariah law official whips a man convicted of gay sex during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province Indonesia. Indonesia's conservative Aceh province will no longer allow canings for violations of Shariah law to be carried out in public, its governor said Thursday, April 12, 2018, apparently in response to international condemnation of the caning last year of two men for gay sex. Heri Juanda, File AP Photo