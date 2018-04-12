More prison time for ex-Army mother in child abuse case

FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. The Jacksons, convicted of abusing their young foster children, received additional punishment on Thursday, April 12, 2018, during a resentencing prompted by an appeals court's ruling that their initial sentences were insufficient and didn't properly apply federal guidelines. Still, the sentences fell far short of those sought by the government in a case that combined horrific allegations of abuse, heart-wrenching testimony during two trials and legal issues the sentencing judge conceded Thursday were "quirkier, odder and more difficult" than any she'd encountered. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo