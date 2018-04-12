Childhood Holocaust survivors reunited after 76 years

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, childhood Holocaust survivors Simon Gronowski, center right, and Alice Gerstel Weit hold hands as they tour the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum. After the Nazis invaded Belgium, they hid together in the Gronowski family's home before the Gerstel family fled on a perilous journey that eventually led them to the United States. Gronowski's family stayed behind, and his mother and sister died at Auschwitz. For 76 years Gerstel Weit didn't know Gronowski was the family's only survivor. Her son Dann Netter is at left; his grandson Romain De Nys at right. Reed Saxon AP Photo