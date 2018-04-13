Family of man killed by US diplomat's car rally in Islamabad

Pakistani protesters stage a rally demanding a trial for American diplomat involved in a vehicle crash that killed a person, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Police have requested the government impose a travel ban on an American diplomat involved in a vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one Pakistani man and injured another in the capital Islamabad. Second banner from left, reads, "give justice to the family of Ateeq Baig, arrest Col. Joseph." B.K. Bangash AP Photo