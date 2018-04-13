The Latest: Hezbollah says Israeli strike on Syria 'mistake'

Syrians walk past a picture showing Syrian President Bashar Assad with Arabic that reads, "We apologize for your inconvenience, We are working for you. Exit," as shop at the Hamadiyah market in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The streets of Damascus were packed with people Thursday evening either going out to shop in one of the city's main markets to hanging out with families and friends at the capital's cafes, restaurants and sweets shops, people mostly appeared not concerned about a possible U.S. strike on the country going on with their lives as usual. Hassan Ammar AP Photo