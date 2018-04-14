Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens spoke at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it, according to testimony from the woman released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens spoke at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it, according to testimony from the woman released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee. The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP Julie Smith
Missouri governor's scandal ensnares unwitting hairdresser

By TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press

April 14, 2018 07:38 AM

CHICAGO

The scandal that could trigger impeachment proceedings against the Missouri governor has ensnared a St. Louis woman who testified about an affair with Eric Greitens, though she never went to police or sought an investigation.

The woman's account was made public this week in a report released by lawmakers. It portrays a hairdresser in a rocky marriage whose handsome client bedazzled her with his accomplishments, including a career as a Navy SEAL.

If accurate, her testimony shows her being threatened by one man — Greitens — and betrayed by another — her ex-husband, who gave a TV station a secretly recorded conversation in which she described a sexual encounter with Greitens.

She's also been drawn into a political process that could invite attacks on her character and credibility.

