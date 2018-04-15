Vatican: Parents, hospital must talk in UK sick toddler case

This Dec. 19, 2017 file photo shows Tom Evans and Kate James, the parents of seriously ill Alfie Evans, in England. The head of the Vatican’s bioethics think tank said on Sunday, April 15, 2018 he hopes a dialogue can be reopened in the case of Alfie Evans, a terminally ill British child whose parents are locked in a legal battle over his care. Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" as the result of a degenerative neurological condition doctors have been unable to definitively identify. His parents want to take him to Italy but have been blocked by British courts, which say his condition is irreversible. PA via AP,file Philip Toscano