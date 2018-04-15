AP PHOTOS: Cuba's Castro brothers through the years

FILE - This June 10, 2016 file photo shows a family photograph of the Castro brothers, from left, Fidel, Raul and Ramon, on the wall of the room they shared as children in Biran, Cuba. Biran is the birthplace of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and his brother, President Raul Castro. Their father Angel planted and sold sugarcane and timber as well as raising cattle deep in the lush green hill country of Holguin province in eastern Cuba. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo