Refugee policy general named next Australian defense chief

From left, Australian Lt. Gen. Angus Campbell, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defense Minister Marise Payne address reporters outside Turnbull’s office at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, April 16, 2018. Turnbull announced Campbell will replace Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin as chief of the Australian Defense Force in July. Binskin will retire after four years in the top job. Rod McGuirk AP Photo