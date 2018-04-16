The Latest: More than 100 airlifted after storm hits Kauai

This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast guard shows flooding in Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola. U.S. Coast Guard via AP Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura