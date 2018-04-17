Greek PM: Greek-Turkish relations in period of "instability"

In this photo released by Greek Prime Minister's office, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech from the small eastern Aegean island of Kastelorizo, Greece which he visited to inaugurate a desalination plant, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Tsipras said that relations between his country and Turkey are experiencing a "period of instability," and stressed that Greece will not negotiate any part of its territory. Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP Andrea Bonetti