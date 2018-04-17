Mahathir says opposition can win with growing Malay support

Former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Associated Press at his office in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Mahathir said a wave of change is evident among rural ethnic Malays and a 30 percent swing from the bloc's traditional support for the government would be enough to secure the opposition victory in next month's elections. Mahathir told The Associated Press in an interview that Malay support for the opposition has increased, but still he saw the opposition's chances as even. Vincent Thian AP Photo