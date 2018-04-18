Italy president taps Berlusconi ally to try to break impasse

Italian Senate President Maria Elisabetta Casellati leaves after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Mattarella has tapped the Senate president, a longtime supporter of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, to explore possible alliances to create a governing majority in Parliament more than a month after Italy's inconclusive elections. ANSA via AP Massimo Percossi