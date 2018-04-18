Ecuador to suspend mediation of Colombia peace talks

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, right, greets United States Ambassador Todd Chapman after a meeting where the ambassadors showed their support for Ecuador's government in view of the recent events on the border between Ecuador and Colombia, in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Ecuadorean authorities say a dissident Colombian rebel group has kidnapped two people in the same border area where three press workers the group held were killed last week. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo