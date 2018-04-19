Alabama man, 83, executed for judge's 1989 mail-bomb slaying

This undated family photo made available by Joyce Vance, shows U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance, who was killed by a mail bomb sent to his home in Mountain Brook, Ala., in 1989. Walter Leroy Moore Jr. was convicted of capital murder in the blast and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on April 19, 2018. Moody has asked a court to block his scheduled execution this week, arguing that Alabama has no right to carry out the death penalty while he is also serving a federal sentence. Joyce Vance via AP)