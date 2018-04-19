Greek court backs release of Turkish officer seeking asylum

FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, Greek police officers in plain clothes escort two of the eight Turkish servicemen, right and third right, to the appeal court in Athens. Greece's highest court on Thursday April 19, 2018 has imposed severe restrictions on the movements of one of eight Turkish servicemen who have applied for asylum in Greece after fleeing Turkey following a failed 2016 coup there, while he waits for a definitive decision on his asylum application. Petros Giannakouris, file AP Photo