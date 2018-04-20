Suspended fraternity: Offensive video was 'satirical sketch'

This Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo shows the Theta Tau fraternity house in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, sexist content. Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action. The Syracuse Newspapers via AP Julie McMahon