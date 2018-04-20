FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, left, makes his way to the U.S. District Court building in downtown Tucson, Ariz., where opening arguments were scheduled to begin in his murder trial. Closing arguments are expected in Tucson, Ariz., this week in the trial of Swartz, charged in the 2012 fatal shooting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez across the Mexican border.
Jury ends week with no decision on Border Patrol shooting

The Associated Press

April 20, 2018 07:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

A judge in the murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent charged in the fatal shooting of a rock-throwing Mexican teenager told jurors to keep trying to reach a verdict after they reported they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins on Friday sent the jurors back for two hours of deliberations before adjourning for the weekend. The jury will return to court in Tucson Monday morning.

Swartz is charged in the 2012 killing of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors concede the teen was throwing rocks at agents when he was shot.

Collins says the jury can reach a verdict of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter if they can't agree on a murder conviction.

