Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams embraces family friend student Attie French after finding her in the crowd at First Baptist Church while looking for her own daughter following a shooting at Forest High School, Friday 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams embraces family friend student Attie French after finding her in the crowd at First Baptist Church while looking for her own daughter following a shooting at Forest High School, Friday 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Star-Banner via AP Alan Youngblood
Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams embraces family friend student Attie French after finding her in the crowd at First Baptist Church while looking for her own daughter following a shooting at Forest High School, Friday 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Star-Banner via AP Alan Youngblood

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 01:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include U.S. missiles lighting the sky over Damascus; students protesting gun violence in the U.S.; and participants in the annual Color Run in Paris tossing colored powder into the air.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 14-20, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  