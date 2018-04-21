'I had nightmares': Nanny slay trial took toll on jurors

In this image taken from video on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, jurors in the murder trail of Yoselyn Oretga, the nanny who stabbed two small children to death in the bathtub of their Manhattan apartment, hold a news conference in New York. The Jurors say the nearly two-month-long experience took an emotional toll they fear will linger long after their guilty verdict. Oretga was convicted of murder in the deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim after the jury rejected her mental illness defense. APTN AP Photo