Police say 14 Maoist rebels killed in raid in western India

FILE - In this April 13, 2007 file photo, Maoist rebels or Naxalites, raise their arms during an exercise at a temporary base in the Abujh Marh forests, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Indian police say government forces have killed at least 14 Maoist rebels during a raid on their hideout in a forested area in western India. Mustafa Quraishi, File AP Photo