US, Jordan troops practice response to hazardous materials

U.S. and Jordanian forces respond to scenarios involving the simulated detection of chemical, biological or nuclear materials in a joint drill on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in a training area near the town of Zarqa, east of Jordan's capital of Amman. The drill is part of the annual "Eager Lion" military exercise, which includes scenarios ranging from border security to counter-terrorism and a simulated chemical incident. Raad Adayleh AP Photo