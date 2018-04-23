Anti-government protesters rally in Armenia

A demonstrator waves an Armenian national flag during a protest against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister, in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Crowds of protesters gathered in various districts of Yerevan and there were clashes as police tried to break them up, with some scores of demonstrators detained Sunday, said police spokesman Ashot Aragonian. PAN Photo via AP Aram Kirakosyan