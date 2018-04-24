Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to participate in a statewide job action this week in an unprecedented walkout to demand more funding for public education. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo