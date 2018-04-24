In northern Myanmar, forgotten Kachin conflict intensifies

In this March 17, 2018 photo, a Kachin Independence Army rebel watches no man's land, towards Myanmar army front line from a outpost in Hpalap mountain, controlled by Kachin rebels in northern Kachin state, Myanmar. While the world is focused on attacks on Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, a civil war rages, pitting government forces against another of the country’s minorities, the Kachins, mostly Christian. It’s one of the longest-running wars on Earth, and it has intensified dramatically in recent months, with at least 10,000 people been displaced since January alone, according to the United Nations. Esther Htusan AP Photo