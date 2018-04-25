Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian, center, leads a march to attend a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Waving the Armenian flags and chanting their leader's name, some 10,000 opposition supporters marched on Tuesday with protest leader Nikol Pashinian to a hilltop memorial complex in Yerevan, the capital of this Caucasus Mountains country, to mark the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians a century ago by Ottoman Turks.
Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian, center, leads a march to attend a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Waving the Armenian flags and chanting their leader's name, some 10,000 opposition supporters marched on Tuesday with protest leader Nikol Pashinian to a hilltop memorial complex in Yerevan, the capital of this Caucasus Mountains country, to mark the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians a century ago by Ottoman Turks. PAN Photo via AP Karo Sahakyan
Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian, center, leads a march to attend a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Waving the Armenian flags and chanting their leader's name, some 10,000 opposition supporters marched on Tuesday with protest leader Nikol Pashinian to a hilltop memorial complex in Yerevan, the capital of this Caucasus Mountains country, to mark the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians a century ago by Ottoman Turks. PAN Photo via AP Karo Sahakyan

Nation & World

Talks on Armenia's political future are called off

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 12:53 AM

YEREVAN, Armenia

Armenia's acting prime minister says talks with the opposition have been called off.

Karen Karapetian, who took over on Monday from Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after he abruptly resigned, said in a statement on Wednesday that the much-anticipated talks were canceled after the opposition came forward with unnamed "preconditions and demands."

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded massive anti-government protests earlier this month, called on his supporters to come out on the streets on Wednesday.

  Comments  