Investigators: DNA from genealogy site caught serial killer

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970's and 1980's after a news conference. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. A DNA match led to the arrest of DeAngelo, 72, Tuesday. DeAngelo is believed to have committed at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo