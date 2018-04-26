DA: 'Justice Was Done' in Cosby conviction

A jury found Bill Cosby guilty Thursday of drugging and assaulting a woman. Jurors at the retrial deliberated for about 14 hours over two days before finding Cosby guilty on all three counts.
AP
World's first autonomous, zero-emission 'ghost ship'

Jobs

World's first autonomous, zero-emission 'ghost ship'

The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Latest News

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Living

Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.