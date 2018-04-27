GOP-led House panel clears Trump campaign in Russia probe

FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks after closed meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican-led House intelligence committee has officially declared the end of its Russia probe, saying in its final report that it found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. In a statement, Conaway, who has been leading the investigation, said he was "extremely disappointed with the overzealous redactions" made by the intelligence agencies. He said many of the blacked out details include information already public such as witness names and previously declassified information. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo