Man pleads guilty in 2010 Key West gold bar theft

FILE - This August 2010 file photo shows a 17th-century gold bar, valued at $550,000, at the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Museum in Key West, Fla. One of two men accused of stealing the gold bar has pleaded guilty. Appearing Friday, April 27, 2018, at Key West's federal courthouse, Richard Steven Johnson, of Rio Linda, California, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal an object of cultural heritage and stealing a major artwork. The Key West Citizen via AP, File Rob O'Neal