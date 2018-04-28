A commander rides a car past troops during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Dvortsovaya
A commander rides a car past troops during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Dvortsovaya Palace) Square on May 9 to celebrate 73 years after the victory in WWII, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

April 28, 2018 01:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include an annual gathering of Brazilian indigenous people in the country's capital; crowds that formed following the Armenian president's resignation in Yerevan; and a Honduran migrant with her children in Mexico.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 21-27, 2018.

