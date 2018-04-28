The Latest: Trump wants Tester to quit over VA nominee role

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for voting at the Capitol in Washington. With a flat-top haircut, three missing fingers and a quite-wide girth, Tester has somehow kept a low profile in Congress. Then he caught the attention of Americans, and President Donald Trump, with startling allegations that toppled Veterans Administration nominee Ronny Jackson. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo