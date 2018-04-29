The leader of Armenia's surging protests meets the president

Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian in the town of Vanadzor, Armenia, Saturday, April 28, 2018. Armenia's ruling party says it will not put forward a candidate of its own for prime minister, aiming to limit tensions as the country struggles through a political crisis. But so far, the only candidate put forth for the post is lawmaker Nikola Pashinian, who has spearheaded two weeks of protests that attracted tens of thousands. Sergei Grits AP Photo