Japan inmate recaptured 3 weeks after escape, island manhunt

Tatsuma Hirao gets on a vehicle to be transferred to a police station in Hiroshima Monday, April 30, 2018. The convicted thief was recaptured three weeks after a rare escape from a Japanese prison and an island manhunt he may have eluded by swimming. Hirao escaped a low-security prison on April 8 during a work assignment while serving a 5 ½ year sentence for theft. Kyodo News via AP Tsuyoshi Ueda