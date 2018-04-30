The woman who wrought down Bill Cosby

Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
NYT
World's first autonomous, zero-emission 'ghost ship'

Jobs

World's first autonomous, zero-emission 'ghost ship'

The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.