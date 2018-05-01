Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iranian nuclear weapons development during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 30 2018. Netanyahu says his government has obtained "half a ton" of secret Iranian documents proving the Tehran government once had a nuclear weapons program. Calling it a "great intelligence achievement," Netanyahu said Monday that the documents show that Iran lied about its nuclear ambitions before signing a 2015 deal with world powers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iranian nuclear weapons development during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 30 2018. Netanyahu says his government has obtained "half a ton" of secret Iranian documents proving the Tehran government once had a nuclear weapons program. Calling it a "great intelligence achievement," Netanyahu said Monday that the documents show that Iran lied about its nuclear ambitions before signing a 2015 deal with world powers. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo
Israeli minister: Seized nuclear archive could deter Iran

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 12:32 AM

JERUSALEM

An Israeli Cabinet minister says his country's dramatic seizure of Iran's nuclear program archive could help deter the Islamic Republic from trying to strike Israel.

Yoav Galant said on Tuesday "anyone who saw the intelligence achievement can also understand what our military capabilities are."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence, claiming it proved Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

Netanyahu's speech Monday was delivered in English and relied on his trademark use of visual aids. He claimed the material shows Iran cannot be trusted and encouraged President Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal.

Trump says the discovery vindicated his criticism of the deal.

