Surveillance camera captures military C-130 plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least nine people were killed in the crash.
Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese
How DNA evidence works

Special Reports

How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

Nation & World

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.