10 fast facts for the 144th Kentucky Derby

What post position is winless in 143 Kentucky Derbys? The wettest Derby? The youngest jockey? The answers to these and other Derby-related questions are answered in this fast and bright video.
Chris Ware
How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.