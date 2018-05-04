Turkish secular opposition nominates candidate for president

FILE- In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker with Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, addresses the party's congress in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey's main opposition party has nominated Ince to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential election, it was reported on Friday, May 4, 2018. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo