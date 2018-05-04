Australian court convicts Muslim woman for failing to stand

Moutia Elzahed, center, arrives to the Downing Centre district court in Sydney, Friday, May 4, 2018. The wife of an Islamic State group recruiter gave the militants' single-finger salute outside a Sydney court on Friday after becoming the first person convicted under a new state law criminalizing the refusal to stand for a judge. Elzahed, 50, defiantly remained seated with her arms folded in the Downing Centre Local Court dressed in a black niqab, gown and gloves after magistrate Carolyn Huntsman delivered the landmark decision. AAP Image via AP Daniel Munoz